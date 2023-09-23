How to help
Friday Football Frenzy: Week Four, Part Two

Scores and highlights from around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DIVISION I

Hartford 43, Burr and Burton 7

Middlebury 41, Essex 0

Rutland 21, Mt. Anthony 0

DIVISION II

Bellows Falls 32, U-32 7

DIVISION III

Springfield 18, Mill River 10

CROSS-DIVISION

BFA - St. Albans 32, North Country 23

Burlington-South Burlington 25, Colchester 12

Keene (NH) 42, Brattleboro 6

Woodstock 54, Mt. Abe 30

