Friday Football Frenzy: Week Four, Part Two
Scores and highlights from around the state
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DIVISION I
Hartford 43, Burr and Burton 7
Middlebury 41, Essex 0
Rutland 21, Mt. Anthony 0
DIVISION II
Bellows Falls 32, U-32 7
DIVISION III
Springfield 18, Mill River 10
CROSS-DIVISION
BFA - St. Albans 32, North Country 23
Burlington-South Burlington 25, Colchester 12
Keene (NH) 42, Brattleboro 6
Woodstock 54, Mt. Abe 30
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.