What-to-do: Saturday, September 23

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX)

Starting this morning The Champlain Valley Expo will host over two dozen reenactment groups. See them bring the Roman Empire, Medieval Ages, The American revolution and more back to life.

Participate in, or watch, this annual Northeastern Atlatl Championship. The sport of using the Atlatl to throw darts is based on the ancient hunting technique. Newcomers and experts are welcome. There will be flint-knapping demonstrations and lessons throughout the day. Pre-registration to compete is mandatory.

Autumn is a special time in the Northeast Kingdom, and what better way to celebrate turning of the leaves than with the Newport old-fashioned festival. The festival includes a scarecrow contest displayed throughout the city, a classic boat parade, and of course the Chilifest contest that will warm your inner leaf peeper

