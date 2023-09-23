How to help
Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve been watching the track of Tropical Storm Ophelia, and it will remain well to our south, with just a few showers in southern areas, if at all.

Today is the first day of all. We will have high clouds, thicker to the south, with some filtered sunshine north. A few showers are possible south due to Ophelia, but that’s about it. No wind is expected with this either. Highs will be in the 70s north, but holding in the 60s south. Sunday will be a similar day, with partly sunny skies, and just the chance for a few showers south. This is good news, considering the wet summer we’ve had.

The week will feature a dry stretch of very pleasant early fall weather. Plenty of sunshine can be expected Monday through Thursday, with a bit more clouds Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, with lows in the 40s to low 50s. This will be perfect weather to check out the little bit of fall foliage that’s coming out.

