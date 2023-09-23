BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The remnants of Ophelia will remain to our south on Sunday, with just a few light showers possible near the Massachusetts border. Otherwise, it will be another decent day, with partly sunny skies north, and mostly cloudy skies south. Highs will range from the mid 60s to low 70s, coolest south. Ophelia will eventually move out into the Atlantic as a low pressure system.

The week will feature a long stretch of dry, beautiful fall weather…a huge contrast from the very active weather we’ve had most of the summer. Expect plenty of sunshine Monday through Saturday, with each day having highs in the upper 60s to low 70s (a bit warmer late in the week). Nights will be crisp with good radiational cooling. Lows will be in the 40s, with some 30s in the colder areas. Late in the week into next weekend, lows will be a touch warmer, in the 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.