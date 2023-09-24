UVM helps students build their business attire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Affording new business clothes as a fresh college graduate can be challenging. UVM is doing what they can to help. The Grossman Student Advisory Committee is helping students’ dress to impress.

UVM students can access a variety of business clothes at an affordable price at the Fourth Annual Professional Business Attire Sale.

GSAC members want to help students prepare for career fairs and other professional events.

“I just love to see that people are given the opportunity to get clothing to kind of expand who they are as a person reach their full potential so whether it be interviews, presentations or mock interviews they have the opportunity to dress for the event,” said Grossman School Advisory Committee President Aedam Knowlton.

Clothing donations are accepted from all over Burlington.

The two-day event allows any UVM student to buy professional clothing with debit or credit card. Proceeds are reinvested into the event itself to help students succeed inside and outside of the classroom.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.