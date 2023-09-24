How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

UVM helps students build their business attire

UVM
UVM(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Affording new business clothes as a fresh college graduate can be challenging. UVM is doing what they can to help. The Grossman Student Advisory Committee is helping students’ dress to impress.

UVM students can access a variety of business clothes at an affordable price at the Fourth Annual Professional Business Attire Sale.

GSAC members want to help students prepare for career fairs and other professional events.

“I just love to see that people are given the opportunity to get clothing to kind of expand who they are as a person reach their full potential so whether it be interviews, presentations or mock interviews they have the opportunity to dress for the event,” said Grossman School Advisory Committee President Aedam Knowlton.

Clothing donations are accepted from all over Burlington.

The two-day event allows any UVM student to buy professional clothing with debit or credit card. Proceeds are reinvested into the event itself to help students succeed inside and outside of the classroom.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roosevelt Smith and Laura Berard
2 arrested in Old North End drug sweep
Daniel Richland
Vermont authorities seek wanted man
Burlington officials plan to revoke the certificate of compliance for 184 Church Street.
Burlington takes aim at Church St. ‘problem property’
File photo
Vermont Principals’ Association tackles poor sportsmanship at high school games
A new eight foot fence now separates the Chittenden County Courthouse at the corner of Main and...
Burlington property owners putting up fences to discourage vagrants, violence

Latest News

Rozalia Project
Lake Champlain clean-up group uses trash to send message
Water cleanup group Rozalia Project hosted the event. Executive Director Ashley Sullivan says...
Coastal clean-up group uses trash to send message
Fourth Annual Afterglow Music Festival
Afterglow music festival shines light on suicide awareness
Fourth Annual Afterglow Music Festival.
Afterglow music festival shines light on suicide awareness
Vermont Day at the Big-E
Vermont Day at Big-E in West Springfield, Mass.