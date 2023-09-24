Vermont Day at Big-E in West Springfield, Mass.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WCAX) - Saturday is Vermont day at the Big-E in West Springfield, Mass.

Celebrating all things Green Mountain State related, twenty-nine Vermont food and fiber producers welcome visitors to the Vermont building.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) say that Vermont day is typically the largest day of the fair.

A record 177,000 fairgoers visited in 2022. They say last year, the prescence at the Big-E brought in more than $1.7 million in sales to Vermont businesses.

