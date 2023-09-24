How to help
Vermont Day at Big-E in West Springfield, Mass.

Vermont Day at the Big-E
Vermont Day at the Big-E(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WCAX) - Saturday is Vermont day at the Big-E in West Springfield, Mass.

Celebrating all things Green Mountain State related, twenty-nine Vermont food and fiber producers welcome visitors to the Vermont building.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) say that Vermont day is typically the largest day of the fair.

A record 177,000 fairgoers visited in 2022. They say last year, the prescence at the Big-E brought in more than $1.7 million in sales to Vermont businesses.

