Volunteers repaint Winooski bridge mural

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski’s River Walk is getting a facelift with the help of a few local artists.

Volunteers gathered under the Winooski River Bridge this weekend to revamp an old mural.

The Winooski Timeline Mural, painted in 2019, illustrates the river’s history with nods to the Abenaki who lived along its banks and today’s beloved local businesses.

Four years later, artist Elizabeth Emmett is ready to cover up the graffiti and signs of wear and tear.

“The only thing that’s staying in the original design is the river itself which is the big blue curvy line that goes through,” Emmett explains. “It really mirrors the actual curves of the Winooski River.”

Emmett says the final mural is a surprise, but hints at typographical and mosaic elements.

Volunteers will continue to paint throughout the weekend and hope to finish up by Monday.

They say anyone is welcome to come down and help.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.