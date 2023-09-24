How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Winning numbers drawn for $750 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached at $750 million, the seventh-largest in the lottery’s history, ahead of Saturday’s night drawing.

The jackpot’s cash value is $350.6 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The winning numbers are 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and 21.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings, including the most recent one Wednesday.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roosevelt Smith and Laura Berard
2 arrested in Old North End drug sweep
Daniel Richland
Vermont authorities seek wanted man
Burlington officials plan to revoke the certificate of compliance for 184 Church Street.
Burlington takes aim at Church St. ‘problem property’
File photo
Vermont Principals’ Association tackles poor sportsmanship at high school games
A new eight foot fence now separates the Chittenden County Courthouse at the corner of Main and...
Burlington property owners putting up fences to discourage vagrants, violence

Latest News

Rozalia Project
Lake Champlain clean-up group uses trash to send message
Water cleanup group Rozalia Project hosted the event. Executive Director Ashley Sullivan says...
Coastal clean-up group uses trash to send message
Fourth Annual Afterglow Music Festival
Afterglow music festival shines light on suicide awareness
Fourth Annual Afterglow Music Festival.
Afterglow music festival shines light on suicide awareness