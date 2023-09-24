How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The remnants of Ophelia will move out into the Atlantic, with highs pressure taking over our region. The result will be a prolonged dry stretch of gorgeous fall weather.

Monday will be mostly sunny, though it will be a bit hazy due to smoke for the wildfires in Canada, especially early. Fortunately, no air quality issues are expected. Despite the sunshine, an isolated mountain sprinkle is possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The week will be a huge contrast to the weather we’ve experienced most of the summer. Dry conditions will prevail Tuesday right into Sunday. Expect plenty of sunshine during the day, with pleasant highs in the low 70s, and possibly reaching the mid 70s over the weekend. Nights will have good radiational cooling, especially early in the week, with lows in the 40s, and a few 30s likely in the colder valleys. Patchy frost is possible in the Adirondacks and Northeast Kingdom, so stay tuned. Lows will be a bit milder later in the week.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roosevelt Smith and Laura Berard
2 arrested in Old North End drug sweep
Burlington officials plan to revoke the certificate of compliance for 184 Church Street.
Burlington takes aim at Church St. ‘problem property’
Esther Charlestin
Addison County educator steps down after enduring racial slurs
Devon Dennis
Suspect in Brookfield murder makes 1st court appearance
File photo
Vermont State University announces new president

Latest News

WX
WCAX Sunday Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast