BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The remnants of Ophelia will move out into the Atlantic, with highs pressure taking over our region. The result will be a prolonged dry stretch of gorgeous fall weather.

Monday will be mostly sunny, though it will be a bit hazy due to smoke for the wildfires in Canada, especially early. Fortunately, no air quality issues are expected. Despite the sunshine, an isolated mountain sprinkle is possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The week will be a huge contrast to the weather we’ve experienced most of the summer. Dry conditions will prevail Tuesday right into Sunday. Expect plenty of sunshine during the day, with pleasant highs in the low 70s, and possibly reaching the mid 70s over the weekend. Nights will have good radiational cooling, especially early in the week, with lows in the 40s, and a few 30s likely in the colder valleys. Patchy frost is possible in the Adirondacks and Northeast Kingdom, so stay tuned. Lows will be a bit milder later in the week.

