How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

3 teens dead, 1 victim injured in South Carolina shooting, officials say

Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.
Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.(Nick Neville)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said three teenagers died in a shooting Sunday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched after 2 p.m. to a shooting call at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road, where they found four people with gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the victims were taken to a hospital, where three of them between the ages of 16 and 17 died.

The fourth victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body and has been released, deputies said. It is not known whether the victim was a minor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roosevelt Smith and Laura Berard
2 arrested in Old North End drug sweep
Burlington officials plan to revoke the certificate of compliance for 184 Church Street.
Burlington takes aim at Church St. ‘problem property’
Esther Charlestin
Addison County educator steps down after enduring racial slurs
Devon Dennis
Suspect in Brookfield murder makes 1st court appearance
Daniel Richland
Vermont authorities seek wanted man

Latest News

Rain garden
Restoring a rain garden in Winooski park
St. Michael's College honors the Leahys
St. Michael’s college celebrate Leahys with center dedication
Rain garden
People in Winooski plant rain garden to reduce pollution
Tinkering Turtle
Tinkering Turtle store highlights STEM education