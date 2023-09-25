Burlington’s long-stalled CityPlace project finally starting to take shape

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Things are looking up at Burlington’s big dig. The long-stalled CityPlace project is finally taking shape.

CityPlace is rising in Burlington. The skeleton of what will be a 10-story building is now visible from many places around the city.

“I was out in the lake and you look up and you see it, and you’re like, ‘Wow, it’s real. It’s happening,’” said Dave Farrington, a CityPlace partner.

Developer Dave Farrington and partners Al Senecal and Scott Ireland took over the long-stalled project last year from New York developer Don Sinex, promising to get it built.

Construction began late last year and they say it’s on schedule.

“We’re planning on having this building done for the end of 2024, and we’re on schedule so far. You know, we’ve got a long winter ahead of us, so that can play into it a little bit, but we’re hoping for the best and we got a pretty good jump on it. I think we’re on schedule and feeling confident,” Farrington said.

The building is phase one of the project and will contain 98 apartments and 16 condominiums. The bottom two floors will contain retail and commercial space. Farrington says there’s been a lot of interest from prospective tenants. They hope to have many of the floors enclosed soon so work can continue inside through the winter.

“There’s probably 40 different trades throughout from starting when you start to dig to when you get the roof on and the windows in, and there’s just there’s so many parts and pieces and it’s falling into place nicely,” Farrington said.

The second building of the project will contain around 87 affordable units owned by the Champlain Housing Trust, which has hundreds of units in the works throughout the region to help address the dearth of affordable housing.

“Lower-income folks and middle-income folks are really, really struggling. And I think that that’s what we’re trying to fulfill the need for and it’s, you know, having affordable housing as part of any new redevelopment is really the key, I think, to what will be a success in terms of a successful economy, sort of a well-balanced community of people,” said Michael Monte of the Chittenden Housing Trust.

The project will also connect the long-divided St. Paul and Pine streets, giving more connectivity to the city.

