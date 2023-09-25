How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Capsized kayakers rescued out of Lake Willoughby

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two kayakers were rescued after they found themselves in trouble while out on Lake Willoughby Sunday afternoon.

Vermont State Police and emergency services were called out to the lake in Westmore at around 4:15 p.m.

When they got there, they found that 23-year-old Dania Dubon and 19-year-old Kevin Dubon had capsized in the middle of the lake and were yelling for help.

A private vessel ended up being the first to get to them and they initiated the rescue. The boat’s occupants along with first responders were able to rescue the kayakers and bring them back safely to shore.

Nobody was injured.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roosevelt Smith and Laura Berard
2 arrested in Old North End drug sweep
Burlington officials plan to revoke the certificate of compliance for 184 Church Street.
Burlington takes aim at Church St. ‘problem property’
Esther Charlestin
Addison County educator steps down after enduring racial slurs
Devon Dennis
Suspect in Brookfield murder makes 1st court appearance
Daniel Richland
Vermont authorities seek wanted man

Latest News

Rain garden
Restoring a rain garden in Winooski park
Two kayakers were rescued after they found themselves in trouble while out on Lake Willoughby...
Capsized kayakers rescued out of Lake Willoughby
St. Michael's College honors the Leahys
St. Michael’s college celebrates Leahys with center dedication
Rain garden
People in Winooski plant rain garden to reduce pollution