Capsized kayakers rescued out of Lake Willoughby

WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two kayakers were rescued after they found themselves in trouble while out on Lake Willoughby Sunday afternoon.

Vermont State Police and emergency services were called out to the lake in Westmore at around 4:15 p.m.

When they got there, they found that 23-year-old Dania Dubon and 19-year-old Kevin Dubon had capsized in the middle of the lake and were yelling for help.

A private vessel ended up being the first to get to them and they initiated the rescue. The boat’s occupants along with first responders were able to rescue the kayakers and bring them back safely to shore.

Nobody was injured.

