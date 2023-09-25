Dam removals on Saranac River will soon be complete

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A pair of dam removals on the Saranac River will be done in just weeks according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

The dam removal project is designed to help Atlantic salmon return upstream to their natural spawning habitat which is currently blocked by hydropower dams.

Most of the Indian Rapids Dam has now been removed except for a concrete wall that runs parallel to the river.

North Country Assemblyman Billy Jones toured the construction site on Monday and was brought up to speed on its progress.

“They are proud of the work they have done and it is good to see what is going on to restore this river,” said Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake.

The other dams still blocking the path of the fish are the Imperial and Treadwell Mills dams. Fish and Wildlife says plans are in place to have a fish ladder installed at the Imperial Dam in three years. There will be a test run of the existing fish ladder at the Treadwell Mills Dam next year.

Related Story:

Dam removals underway to restore Atlantic salmon to Saranac River

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.