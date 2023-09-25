How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Dam removals on Saranac River will soon be complete

By Alek LaShomb
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A pair of dam removals on the Saranac River will be done in just weeks according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

The dam removal project is designed to help Atlantic salmon return upstream to their natural spawning habitat which is currently blocked by hydropower dams.

Most of the Indian Rapids Dam has now been removed except for a concrete wall that runs parallel to the river.

North Country Assemblyman Billy Jones toured the construction site on Monday and was brought up to speed on its progress.

“They are proud of the work they have done and it is good to see what is going on to restore this river,” said Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake.

The other dams still blocking the path of the fish are the Imperial and Treadwell Mills dams. Fish and Wildlife says plans are in place to have a fish ladder installed at the Imperial Dam in three years. There will be a test run of the existing fish ladder at the Treadwell Mills Dam next year.

Related Story:

Dam removals underway to restore Atlantic salmon to Saranac River

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two kayakers were rescued after they found themselves in trouble while out on Lake Willoughby...
Capsized kayakers rescued from Lake Willoughby
Police say a fight on Burlington's Church Street ended in an arrest over the weekend. - File...
Fight in downtown Burlington ends in arrest
Rozalia Project
Lake Champlain clean-up group uses trash to send message
After eight years with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, Archbishop Christopher Coyne...
Diocese says goodbye to Archbishop Christopher Coyne
Fourth Annual Afterglow Music Festival
Afterglow music festival shines light on suicide awareness

Latest News

Bethany Andrews-Nichols block-prints a floral pattern on the walls of her studio, using her...
Made in Vermont: Beenanza
Burlington's long-stalled CityPlace project is finally taking shape.
Burlington’s long-stalled CityPlace project finally starting to take shape
A problem property on lower Church Street in Burlington will be up for discussion at Monday...
Burlington Housing Board to discuss problem property
Michael Larrow Sr. pleaded guilty to selling heroin and no contest to fentanyl charges.
“Beyond disappointed’: Should Vt. dealers with dangerous drugs face stiffer penalties?
Brattleboro is bracing for a hole in the heart of its downtown. A landmark retail store is...
Sam's Outdoor Outfitters will close its doors in Brattleboro