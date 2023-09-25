Diocese says goodbye to Archbishop Christopher Coyne

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Peg Dumas’ earliest memories revolve around St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Burlington.

“A lot of times, my brother and I and my dad would walk for the six o’clock mass,” Dumas says.

Now 82, Dumas has spent her entire life attending the cathedral. She’s seen a lot of archbishops come and go, but she says Archbishop Christopher Coyne is her all-time favorite.

“We’ve had some bishops that, if you’re a female, forget it, I’m not talking to you,” Dumas says, shaking her head. “But Archbishop Coyne, he is very down to earth.”

After eight years with Burlington’s Roman Catholic diocese, Coyne is leaving in October to serve as archbishop for a church in Hartford, Connecticut.

He says he’ll miss the ambiance of mass in Burlington and the community it draws.

“The songs I’ve heard, the different children I’ve met, the families I’ve met, the different priests I know. Those are the memories I’m taking with me,” Coyne says.

Since arriving in 2014, Coyne has led the church through several major setbacks. He navigated findings of child abuse at the former St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington and in the church, releasing the names of 40 priests found guilty of sexual assault.

He also addressed declining church attendance, low staffing and the pandemic.

Parishioner George Commo says Coyne helped the church emerge stronger.

“No one has had as deep appeal, as deep of an effect on me as Bishop Coyne has,” Commo says.

Aline Mukiza performs at the church once a month with a Burundian choir. She says Coyne makes people of all ethnicities feel at home.

“As a person from Burundi, he has welcomed us to be in a church and sing,” Mukiza says.

Churchgoers also raved about Coyne’s social media skills, saying he’s helped engage a younger crowd.

Since the pandemic, church staff say attendance has been steadily increasing. They hope Coyne’s successor, who’s yet to be elected, keeps the ball rolling.

While the church waits for the pope to appoint a new archbishop, a group of consulters will choose an administrator to lead Burlington’s diocese.

