Experts discuss where to send waste from Vermont Yankee plant

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts are looking at logistics to move spent waste from Vermont’s defunct nuclear power plant.

Members of the Department of Energy will be meeting at Vermont Yankee in Vernon this afternoon. The focus of the meeting is to discuss the planning underway to move nuclear waste within the U.S.

The conversation will also include plans for removing spent nuclear fuel from the Vermont Yankee location. There will be an opportunity for public comment during the meeting.

