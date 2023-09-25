How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Experts discuss where to send waste from Vermont Yankee plant

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts are looking at logistics to move spent waste from Vermont’s defunct nuclear power plant.

Members of the Department of Energy will be meeting at Vermont Yankee in Vernon this afternoon. The focus of the meeting is to discuss the planning underway to move nuclear waste within the U.S.

The conversation will also include plans for removing spent nuclear fuel from the Vermont Yankee location. There will be an opportunity for public comment during the meeting.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rozalia Project
Lake Champlain clean-up group uses trash to send message
Fourth Annual Afterglow Music Festival
Afterglow music festival shines light on suicide awareness
Roosevelt Smith and Laura Berard
2 arrested in Old North End drug sweep
Burlington officials plan to revoke the certificate of compliance for 184 Church Street.
Burlington takes aim at Church St. ‘problem property’
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
FILE
Pownal Town Forest expands to over 1,000 acres
Recreational opportunities in Pownal are growing as the town forest expands too.
Pownal Town Forest expands to over 1,000 acres
FILE
Tom Bodett of NPR fame takes us to his community woodworking shop
You may not recognize his face, but you might know the name, and you almost definitely know the...
Tom Bodett of NPR fame takes us to his community woodworking shop