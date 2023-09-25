How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Fight in downtown Burlington ends in arrest

Police say a fight on Burlington's Church Street ended in an arrest over the weekend. - File...
Police say a fight on Burlington's Church Street ended in an arrest over the weekend. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a fight on Burlington’s Church Street ended in an arrest over the weekend.

Officers responded to reports of an active fight downtown after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

They say they found Sacre Biayi, 36, of Burlington, had kicked another man in the head during the brawl, leaving him unconscious.

Biayi was arrested on aggravated assault charges and the victim was transported to the UVM Medical Center for injuries.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two kayakers were rescued after they found themselves in trouble while out on Lake Willoughby...
Capsized kayakers rescued from Lake Willoughby
Rozalia Project
Lake Champlain clean-up group uses trash to send message
Fourth Annual Afterglow Music Festival
Afterglow music festival shines light on suicide awareness
Roosevelt Smith and Laura Berard
2 arrested in Old North End drug sweep
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Latest News

School officials at CVU are looking into an incident in which a former student allegedly...
Former CVU student accused of displaying BB gun at football game
Catamount Corner
PROGRAMMING NOTE: ‘Catamount Corner’ airs on WCAX at 7 pm; 6 pm news shortened, CBS Evening News at 6:30 pm
The Associated Grocers of New England plans to purchase the Mac’s Market locations in...
New owner for Mac’s Markets
Experts are looking at the logistics of moving spent waste from Vermont’s defunct nuclear power...
Experts discuss where to send waste from Vermont Yankee plant