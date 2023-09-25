Fight in downtown Burlington ends in arrest

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a fight on Burlington’s Church Street ended in an arrest over the weekend.

Officers responded to reports of an active fight downtown after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

They say they found Sacre Biayi, 36, of Burlington, had kicked another man in the head during the brawl, leaving him unconscious.

Biayi was arrested on aggravated assault charges and the victim was transported to the UVM Medical Center for injuries.

