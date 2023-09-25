How to help
New law aims to protect waterways in Northeast Kingdom

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new piece of legislation seeks to protect the waterways of the NEK.

The Vermont delegation announced the advancement of the ‘Nulhegan River and Paul Stream Wild and Scenic River Study Act.’

It was the first bill introduced as a full delegation this congress, passing through the senate’s Committee on Energy and Natural Resources with bipartisan support.

The bill would prompt a study on both the Nulhegan River and the Paul Stream.

Vermont’s delegation says the bill takes an important step in protecting the ecological, recreational and economic value of northern Vermont’s waterways.

