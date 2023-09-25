How to help
New owner for Mac’s Markets

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A small grocery store chain in Vermont has a new owner.

The Associated Grocers of New England plans to purchase the Mac’s Market locations in Woodstock, Essex and Stowe.

The organization operates a number of smaller grocery stores, including the Jericho Market, Newport Village Market and the Londonderry Village Market.

The Associated Grocers says it already has a working relationship with Mac’s staff and customers, and that it knows what it takes to operate the smaller stores in communities where they are needed the most.

