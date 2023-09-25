How to help
People in Winooski plant rain garden to reduce pollution

By Sophia Thomas
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new garden in Winooski aimed at reducing the pollution trickle-down effect.

Volunteers broke ground at Landry Park this weekend to revamp an old rain garden.

The new garden will reduce flooding on North Street and prevent the spread of dangerous pollutants.

“Stormwater often has a lot of phosphorous and chloride into it and we are trying to reduce the amount of sediment and pollution that’s entering its way into lake Champlain,” Adelaide Dumm with Rethink Runoff Stream Team says.

Volunteers dug up old sediment to make way for native perennial plants, which will absorb storm water and attract pollinators.

The rain garden at Landry Park is one of 12 in Chittenden County maintained by the Rethink Runoff Stream Team.

