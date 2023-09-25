How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Pownal Town Forest expands to over 1,000 acres

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Recreational opportunities in Pownal are growing as the town forest expands too.

The Pownal Town Forest is now over 1,000 acres thanks to an addition to the Strobridge Recreation Area. On Friday, the town bought just under 300 acres of land in Halifax Hollow, adding it to the existing 735 acres. Then they conserved it with the Vermont Land Trust.

The town forest hosts unique ecological features, logging roads, timber operations, and is home to two miles of an important tributary to the Hoosic River.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rozalia Project
Lake Champlain clean-up group uses trash to send message
Fourth Annual Afterglow Music Festival
Afterglow music festival shines light on suicide awareness
Roosevelt Smith and Laura Berard
2 arrested in Old North End drug sweep
Burlington officials plan to revoke the certificate of compliance for 184 Church Street.
Burlington takes aim at Church St. ‘problem property’
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Recreational opportunities in Pownal are growing as the town forest expands too.
Pownal Town Forest expands to over 1,000 acres
FILE
Tom Bodett of NPR fame takes us to his community woodworking shop
You may not recognize his face, but you might know the name, and you almost definitely know the...
Tom Bodett of NPR fame takes us to his community woodworking shop