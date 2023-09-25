Pownal Town Forest expands to over 1,000 acres

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Recreational opportunities in Pownal are growing as the town forest expands too.

The Pownal Town Forest is now over 1,000 acres thanks to an addition to the Strobridge Recreation Area. On Friday, the town bought just under 300 acres of land in Halifax Hollow, adding it to the existing 735 acres. Then they conserved it with the Vermont Land Trust.

The town forest hosts unique ecological features, logging roads, timber operations, and is home to two miles of an important tributary to the Hoosic River.

