PROGRAMMING NOTE: ‘Catamount Corner’ airs on WCAX at 7 pm; 6 pm news shortened, CBS Evening News at 6:30 pm

Catamount Corner
Catamount Corner(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A programming note for Monday, Sept. 25-- a new episode of “Catamount Corner” will air on Channel 3.

This time, our sports team hits the ice looking ahead to the UVM men’s and women’s hockey seasons, and the postseason picture is starting to come into focus on the pitch-- Jack Fitzsimmons and Michael Dugan highlight the hot start for the men’s soccer team.

“Catamount Corner” airs at 7 p.m. That means the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m. is just half an hour tonight, with the CBS Evening News airing at 6:30 p.m.

