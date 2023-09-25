Former CVU student accused of displaying BB gun at football game

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Champlain Valley Union High School student is accused of displaying a BB gun in a threatening way during a football game over the weekend.

In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Rene Sanchez said it happened during the game against St. Johnsbury on Saturday.

After members of the crowd alerted school administrators, police responded.

Sanchez says parents will get more information as soon as they do.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident and if the fan is facing any disciplinary action.

