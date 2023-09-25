How to help
St. Michael’s college celebrate Leahys with center dedication

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Saint Michael’s college celebrated former U.S Senator Patrick Leahy... and his wife Marcelle Saturday.

The college recently named its center for the environment for the Leahys in appreciation of their “lifetime of environmental advocacy and stewardship.”

As one of his last acts as a senator Leahy, a 1961 graduate, secured $6.5 million for Saint Michael’s through the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill.

One of the largest grants in the college’s history.

The appropriation will fund the continued development and growth of the newly named Patrick and Marcelle Leahy Center for the Environment over the next four years.

