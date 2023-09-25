Tinkering Turtle store highlights STEM education

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Transformed from an old hair salon to a brand-new toy store, this location finally has some life in it.The Tinkering Turtle features a variety of different educational toys, books, puzzles and games.

“Honestly, I might be walking out of here with a cow. I love that cow, it’s so cute,” said Burlington resident Lo Fasano.

The Vermont Teddy Bear Factory and ECHO partnered together to make this store happen. They want it to become a resource that helps educate the community and encourages kids to think creatively and explore science. Vermont Destination Imagination Affiliate Director Jane Youngbear says it’s important to promote kids’ interests in science, technology, engineering, art and math through interactive ways.

“Well, I think it kind of taps into their curiosity about the world and so they can learn by trying things,” said Youngbear.

Store Manager Joey Bowling says he’s excited to have an accessible location in the middle of the Queen City so they can reach as many kids as possible.

“Just watching everyone’s smiles, you know every just had such a great time and every one was so appreciative to have a store downtown. And just putting their hands on toys, we’ve got lots of toys that we’ve opened up and let kids play with and so it’s just a whole interactive experience has just been wonderful for people,” said Bowling.

Sisters Charlotte and Meave enjoyed making a lifelong fluffy friend. They say their favorite part about the store is that they get to make teddy bears.

But this store isn’t just for kids. Adults can have some fun too.

“Really cute, my boyfriend has nieces so I popped in you know, it looks like there’s stuff for all ages,” said Fasano.

All proceeds from the tinkering turtle will go to supporting science education and ECHO, Vermont’s science and nature museum. The toy store is open every day except Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

