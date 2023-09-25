UVM Medical Center to make Narcan available to community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the drug epidemic grows in Vermont, the emergency department at the state’s largest hospital will dispense more Narcan to the community.

The UVM Medical Center’s emergency department always had Narcan available, but now you don’t have to be registered as a patient to pick some up.

The hospital says the majority of people picking up Narcan are employees and they would like more community members to have some on hand.

Emergency department personnel say with how many different substances are in common drugs, people who overdose require more doses of Narcan now than they used to, and every day they get more patients coming in recovering from an overdose.

“Opioid use disorder and other substance use disorders are very common in our community. This is something that is an everyday occurrence we see when we are taking care of people. It’s really important that we share as much information and get the tools out there,” said Dr. Mariah McNamara, the medical director of the emergency department.

Emergency personnel say if you think someone has overdosed, call 911, administer Narcan and wait a minute before you pump again, and when they wake up turn them on their side.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.