Vt. author has new book out on true crime stories of Burlington

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont author has a new book out on real crimes that happened in Burlington.

Author Thea Lewis is also known for her popular Queen City Ghostwalk tours.

Her new book is called “True Crime Stories of Burlington, Vermont.” She told our Cat Viglienzoni all about it. Watch the video for their full conversation.

Phoenix Books is hosting an event Monday night at 7 p.m. for Lewis, who will be signing books there. You can register online. You can also pick up a copy of her book there.

They’re also available at Barnes and Noble and available online.

