Vt. man with history of disturbances arrested again

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The man at the center of an hourslong police response in Waterbury in August was back in court on Monday after another arrest over the weekend.

Last month in Waterbury, police waited hours for a warrant to arrest John Neville. He has a history of disturbances in his Waterbury neighborhood.

He was arrested again late Friday night, accused of violating his conditions, as well as leaving the scene of an accident after police say he crashed his car and took off.

Neville was released from custody on the condition he travels and stays with a friend in Maine and does not come back to Vermont unless it’s for a medical reason or for a court hearing.

