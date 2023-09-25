BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The first Monday of fall wasn’t bad, but not perfect as some lingering clouds and showers from the remnants of slow-moving Tropical Storm Ophelia hung around for much of the day, especially in our southern counties. But those remnants will be finally moving out of here overnight, high pressure to our north will be building in, and skies will be clearing out and staying that way for the rest of the week and through the weekend. It will be a delightful stretch of early fall weather with seasonably warm, sunny days and clear, cool nights.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of this great fall weather as often as you can this week! -Gary

