How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The first Monday of fall wasn’t bad, but not perfect as some lingering clouds and showers from the remnants of slow-moving Tropical Storm Ophelia hung around for much of the day, especially in our southern counties. But those remnants will be finally moving out of here overnight, high pressure to our north will be building in, and skies will be clearing out and staying that way for the rest of the week and through the weekend. It will be a delightful stretch of early fall weather with seasonably warm, sunny days and clear, cool nights.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of this great fall weather as often as you can this week! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two kayakers were rescued after they found themselves in trouble while out on Lake Willoughby...
Capsized kayakers rescued from Lake Willoughby
Police say a fight on Burlington's Church Street ended in an arrest over the weekend. - File...
Fight in downtown Burlington ends in arrest
Rozalia Project
Lake Champlain clean-up group uses trash to send message
After eight years with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, Archbishop Christopher Coyne...
Diocese says goodbye to Archbishop Christopher Coyne
Fourth Annual Afterglow Music Festival
Afterglow music festival shines light on suicide awareness

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
The latest update from the WCAX Weather Team.
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
WX
WCAX Sunday Evening Weather Webcast