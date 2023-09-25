BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday! The remnants of Ophelia remain to the south today. That means a few clouds and showers may linger across far southern Vermont, primarily through this morning. I suspect those clouds and showers should begin to break apart as we head through the day today. Elsewhere, we should be talking about a good amount of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A spot shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out in the upper elevations, but most should stay dry. Tonight, clear skies prevail, setting us up for a cooler night. A few Adirondacks and Northeast Kingdom communities could see overnight lows in the upper 30s. Elsewhere, we’ll be in the 40s and lower 50s. There could be a bit of haze today due to smoke from the wildfires in Canada, especially early. Fortunately, no air quality issues are expected.

High Pressure begins to build in through the rest of this week, resulting in a lot of sunshine over the next 7. High temperatures look to remain relatively mild, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overnight lows most nights will be in the 40s and 50s.

With this stretch of dry weather, mild days, and cooler nights, we could see foliage pop this week. It seems fitting as it is the first full week of fall, with fall officially arriving last Saturday at 2:50 AM.

Have a great Monday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.