Brookfield shooter pleads not guilty to murder & attempted murder charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Connecticut man accused of murder and attempted murder pleads not guilty Monday to all charges.

Devon Dennis, 43 of Hartford, Conn. is charged in a double shooting that killed Juan Sierra and injuring Miguel Fuentes, both of Springfield, Mass. in Brookfield back in May.

On May 12th -- Fuentes Sierra both went to Dennis’ home in Brookfield to buy a truck from someone else living there. Witnesses told police that resident met with Fuentes and Sierra outside, to also buy drugs from them. It is unclear whether or not the truck was being traded for the drugs.

The affidavit states Dennis approached Fuentes and Sierra outside and witnesses say that’s when Dennis shot two times, killing Sierra and injuring Fuentes.

Dennis was eventually arrested by homeland security after traveling to Jamaica in July.

He is being held without bail.

