FEMA recovery center in Barton set to close
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Vermont is set to close, this time in Orleans County.
The recovery center at the Barton Memorial Building will close Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m.
FEMA says sites are closed once there’s a significant drop in visits.
There are still a few other centers open across Vermont, including in Waterbury, Ludlow and Barre. Click here for the latest list of locations and their addresses.
To apply for help without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.