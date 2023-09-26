How to help
FEMA recovery center in Barton set to close

Another FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Vermont is set to close, this time in Orleans County.
Another FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Vermont is set to close, this time in Orleans County. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Vermont is set to close, this time in Orleans County.

The recovery center at the Barton Memorial Building will close Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m.

FEMA says sites are closed once there’s a significant drop in visits.

There are still a few other centers open across Vermont, including in Waterbury, Ludlow and Barre. Click here for the latest list of locations and their addresses.

To apply for help without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

