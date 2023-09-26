FEMA recovery center in Barton set to close

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Vermont is set to close, this time in Orleans County.

The recovery center at the Barton Memorial Building will close Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m.

FEMA says sites are closed once there’s a significant drop in visits.

There are still a few other centers open across Vermont, including in Waterbury, Ludlow and Barre. Click here for the latest list of locations and their addresses.

To apply for help without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

