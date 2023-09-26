Former Vt. lawmaker honored with Kunin Achievement Award

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first Black woman to serve in the Vermont Legislature, was posthumously honored over the weekend. Louvenia Dorsey Bright, who served in the Vermont House from 1988 to 1994, received the 2023 Governor Madeleine Kunin Achievement Award.

Louvenia Dorsey Bright made history in her six years serving in the Vermont House, serving on the Government Operations and Health and Welfare Committees among others. Bright represented South Burlington and fought for race and gender equity as well as inclusion and opportunity.

“She was very thoughtful, she was very smart, she was -- I hate to use the word articulate -- but she would choose her words wisely,” said Rebecca Bright-Pugh, Bright’s daughter. “I feel like her legacy is really important, especially now in Vermont.”

A legacy that Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden County, the first woman of color to serve in the state Senate, hopes to enshrine at the Statehouse. “Having a woman of color or a Black woman’s portrait in the Statehouse is an incredibly important symbol,” Hinsdale said. “There are 80-something portraits in the Statehouse and only one is a person of color -- Alexander Twilight -- and only three are of women.”

Hinsdale says she is working on getting a portrait of Bright under the Golden Dome as well as continuing to push for more diverse portraits. “We have a long way to go but it’s a conversation that everyone’s talking about now and we’ve gone from just Louvenia, just me, to now six or more women of color in the Legislature,” Hinsdale said.

Hinsdale helped establish the Bright Leadership Institute, an organization that helps advance leaders of color in Vermont and is named for Bright.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.