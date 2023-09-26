How to help
Hochul calls on more National Guard soldiers to process migrants

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - More National Guard members are headed to New York City as part of the state’s latest attempt to ease the migrant crisis.

Governor Kathy Hochul Monday announced another 150 soldiers have been sent to help asylum seekers complete the paperwork needed to legally work and leave temporary shelters.

There are currently 250 guard members are now working as case managers full-time, with almost 2,000 providing support statewide.

Hochul says there are still 60,000 migrants in shelters out of the estimated 125,000 that have arrived. She says many have already left to work or stay with family. “So again, our goal: Take care of people when they arrive, show them the compassion of New Yorkers, but give them what they want -- which is a quick exit out of the shelter system. And that is something we’ll be focusing on very intensely over the next couple of weeks. So, we are going to be able to do this with the support of the National Guard and to make sure that we don’t leave anyone behind,” Gov. Hochul said.

The White House earlier this month gave temporary protection to some Venezuelan asylum seekers, making it easier for them to find work and leave the shelter system.

