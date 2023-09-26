Important deadline approaching for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals in war zones

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - An important date is approaching for veterans who may have been exposed to toxic chemicals in the war zone.

The PACT Act expands health care benefits to veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other harmful substances.

At the end of this month, open enrollment ends for post-9/11 combat veterans who were discharged more than 10 years ago and who are not enrolled in VA health care.

“Historically, these conditions weren’t necessarily covered by the VA and so this law expands that coverage and helps get many more veterans into the VA health care system and get VA-centric care that they deserve,” said Trevor McCants, the acting associate director of the VA.

The Saturday, Sept. 30 deadline is specifically for post-9/11 combat veterans, but officials say all veterans could be eligible for additional benefits through the PACT Act.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the VA Medical Center in White River Junction. Click here for more information on the PACT Act.

