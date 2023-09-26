How to help
King Street neighborhood initiative aims to foster improved relations with Burlington Police

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new initiative aims to foster improved relations with Burlington Police.

Starting this week, members of the Vermont Interfaith Alliance will be going door to door in the King Street section of Burlington asking residents to complete a survey about their relationship with the Burlington Police. Questions include topics such as the prevalence of violent crime and property crime, the degree of safety for children, and mental health and substance use challenges.

Darren Perron spoke with retired Reverend Bill Neil, a member of the Interfaith Alliance.

