Lake Champlain Chocolates completes Pine St. expansion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A big renovation has wrapped up for a longtime Burlington-based chocolatier.

Lake Champlain Chocolates has re-done its flagship store on Pine Street to celebrate its 40th anniversary. They’ve expanded the space by 50% with more seating and an emphasis on their cafe and space to highlight their expanding array of chocolates and candies.

“We had grown our little cafe out of an old closet and it was time to give that some space, as well as the rest of the store had just become overcrowded and a little bit obsolete. Throughout the pandemic we moved most all of our production over to our Williston facility and by doing that we had some remnant observing windows that went nowhere,” said the company’s Eric Lampman.

Visitors will still be able to see a bit of chocolate making because their research and development team still works at the Pine Street spot.

Lampman says he hopes the renovation will encourage more customers after a slow fall.

Their grand opening celebration is Wednesday through Sunday with 40% off bulk truffles. They’re also going to be open earlier -- at 8 a.m. -- starting Wednesday.

