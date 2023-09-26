How to help
Lyndonville covered bridge takes 6th hit of the year

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Millers Run Covered Bridge in Lyndon has taken another hit.

The nearly 200-year-old bridge was hit by two trucks over the weekend. It comes just two weeks before the town is set to have the bridge re-designed with a steel I-beam to protect it from big vehicles.

Local officials say the bridge has already been hit five times just this year. The town has tried to put up warning signs but officials say drivers blindly following their GPS devices continue to run into trouble.

“There’s a reason that there is a warning on your windshield or on your dashboard that says there’s a height restriction. You have to look for those signs -- I mean that’s your responsibility when you go by those signs and or make contact with the bridge,” said Lyndon Town Administrator Justin Smith.

Drivers who hit the bridge can face a $1,600 fine.

