How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Man has both legs amputated after grain bin accident

Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.
Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.(GoFundMe)
By Erick George and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDOM, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) – A man in Minnesota lost both his legs in a farm accident over the weekend.

A post made on GoFundMe states 30-year-old Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.

Bystanders were able to free him, and he was flown to a medical center for a blood transfusion before being taken to a trauma center for surgery, according to the post.

Due to the severity of his injuries, both legs were amputated to save his life.

“Trav is strong but this is going to be an extremely difficult and unimaginable journey for us,” Muller’s family wrote in the GoFundMe post.

“We love him and I thank God he is with us to see our little girl grow up and create beautiful memories.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a fight on Burlington's Church Street ended in an arrest over the weekend. - File...
Fight in downtown Burlington ends in arrest
John Neville
Vt. man with history of disturbances arrested again
Two kayakers were rescued after they found themselves in trouble while out on Lake Willoughby...
Capsized kayakers rescued from Lake Willoughby
The Associated Grocers of New England plans to purchase the Mac’s Market locations in...
New owner for Mac’s Markets
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
Driver pleads not guilty in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams

Latest News

IT professionals and students at Champlain College gathered Friday to discuss best practices...
Champlain College hosts cybersecurity symposium
The real estate market is tough right now whether you’re looking to buy or build. A real estate...
Looking to buy or build a home? Tips to help make the right decision
Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite.
Woman found dead after apparent dog bite, police say
Lake Champlain Chocolates has re-done its flagship store on Pine Street to celebrate their 40th...
Lake Champlain Chocolates completes Pine St. expansion