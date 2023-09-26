Montpelier wastewater plant among those struggling with flood debris

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier’s wastewater treatment plant is still unclogging the drains following devastating flooding two months ago.

Chris Cox Tuesday maneuvered a vacuum-like hose through a bubbling layer of sludge that has been plaguing Montpelier’s wastewater treatment plant for months. “Ever since the flood, we’ve been fighting pumps all over the facility,” Cox said.

All kinds of debris is incorporated in the waste and stormwater processed at the plant. “You’re talking about river water, sand and silt that was coming in -- the normal wastewater that never stops coming in,” Cox said.

Most debris is typically filtered out using screens at the beginning of the treatment process. But fearing the flood would bring in too much debris and create a blockage, staff removed the screens, opening the floodgates for the debris to flow throughout the plant. “We had so much grit it actually filled our aerated grit chamber up, broke the mechanism. It was able to flow into further pieces of the treatment process,” Cox said.

Montpelier Public Works Director Kurt Motyka says they’ve already cleaned debris out of three tanks, a long and expensive process. “You have to drain them down and that takes a couple of days. And then lining up the equipment and the staff,” he said.

The digested sludge storage tank is now the fourth to be cleaned. Staff noticed the buildup of gunk after the tank -- which separates straggling debris from the water -- began stalling on Sunday. When they started cleaning this week, the sludge was over five feet high. Staff are using a vacuum truck to suck out the grime and transport it to a landfill. They’ve removed over 8,000 gallons so far and Cox says the process will take two more days spread out over the next two weeks.

Montpelier’s facility isn’t the only one struggling. State officials say they’re working with around 10 wastewater facilities across the state to address issues like sludge and damaged infrastructure. “We’re focusing on those places that were most impacted and have the least resources to do this work on their own,” said Amy Polaczyk with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

Cox says they’ve spent thousands to remove the sludge in Montpelier but expect to be reimbursed through FEMA. He says residents won’t be impacted by the cleaning process.

Related Story:

Johnson weighs pricey options for flood-damaged treatment plant

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.