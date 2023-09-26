How to help
New funding for CV-Tec students in Plattsburgh

By Alek LaShomb
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - New funding in Plattsburgh directed at helping CV-Tec students.

The Moore Family in collaboration with the Adirondack Foundation donated $25,000 to the new careers and educational pathways fund.

CV-Tec staff says the cash will be used for CTE students’ scholarships and also providing students the tools they need for their future careers.

That could include things like a toolkit a uniform or anything else that pertains to a specific job field.

George Moore’s grandson, Tanner Baraby says his grandfather would be proud of the newly created fund.

“When my grandfather started the foundation he started it to help people who did not have the same opportunities and I think that he would be proud today for us finding the pathway to do this” said Baraby.

Baraby’s grandfather, George Moore established Moore recycling in Keeseville.

The family also has their own foundation, known as the Moore Foundation, which was created in 2000.

