New York put pressure on Amtrak, Canadian National Railway over Adirondak line

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik is demanding a plan of action to avoid summer service disruptions on the Amtrak Adirondack line.

Stefanik sent a letter to Amtrak and the Canadian National Railway yesterday. It comes after Canadian National Railway implemented safety restrictions of 10 m.p.h. in June, which shut down service due to concerns about track conditions when the temps went above 86 degrees.

That means service north of Saratoga Springs was shut down for 79 days.

Stefanik says despite three years of stopped summer service, Amtrak and Canadian National Railway have no plan to make the needed fixes.

