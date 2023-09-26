Phone call food stamp applications streamlined with new system

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Getting food stamps could be just a phone call away thanks to a new bill.

Vermont Senator Welch and New Hampshire Representative Annie Kuster introduced the ‘Streamlining Nutrition Paperwork act of 2023.’

The act modernizes the SNAP act, which helps low-income people afford food. The act would make it easier to apply for SNAP benefits over the phone by allowing the use of verbal affirmation instead of expensive recording software that is only available in some states.

