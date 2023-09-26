Sen. Hassan to host PACT Act info session

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Granite Staters exposed to burn pits are getting help as a the PACT Act deadline approaches.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is holding a town hall to raise awareness and answer questions about the pact act.

At the end of this month, open enrollment ends for post-9/11 combat veterans who were discharged more than 10 years ago who are not enrolled in V.A. healthcare.

The PACT Act makes sure all veterans exposed to toxic substances have V.A. health care benefits.

Hassan will be joined by V.A. representatives this morning at 9:30 a.m.

