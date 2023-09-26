St. Johnsbury hospital reports uptick in COVID cases

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials say statewide hospitalization levels for COVID remain low despite an uptick in cases around the country involving the latest strain of the virus. One exception is at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, where officials say seeing an increase in cases coming through their doors.

“They come in with fairly vague, and simple upper respiratory symptoms. We test everybody with any upper respiratory symptoms. There’s been an increase in the number of COVID positive tests,” said NVRH’s Dr.Michael Rousse. He says they have had at least five COVID hospitalizations this week and up to six patients on average in the last couple of months, many of whom have other ailments.

“But the other thing that we are seeing is patients who are hospitalized for other reasons, like heart failure and pneumonia. Coincidentally, we are finding that they have COVID.”

Rousse says they have found that this strain of the virus isn’t always discovered with an antigen test, with some coming back negative when patients are positive. He says he is worried about people who are immunocompromised and is warning people in the community to get a PCR test if they think they are infected. “That’s certainly the population that we are most worried about, and it’s been taking up to three antigen tests to turn positive. In the meantime, we assume with those symptoms that they have COVID and they are intermingling in the community,” he said.

People we spoke to who live in the area said that while they aren’t worried, some will be taking precautions. “When you’re my age, you don’t worry about things like that until it happens. I hope it’s not going to happen. I won’t go into a whole crowd of people, I won’t do that. I go into stores and things but I am very careful,” said Janet Luca of St. Johnsbury:

Health officials are urging folks who are concerned to make sure you mask up, stay away from crowds, and wash your hands. The FDA this month also approved new vaccines that protect against the more current strains of the virus. Those will be rolling out to locations across Vermont over the coming weeks.

