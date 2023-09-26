How to help
Stefanik, GOP to challenge NY voting law

File photo(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Republican Party operatives are pushing back against new voting laws in New York.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed new laws last week that are intended to expand voter access. That includes allowing absentee ballots to be counted if they are taped shut and allowing New Yorkers to register and vote on the first day of early voting.

Congresswoman Stefanik says the new measures remove “basic voting safeguards” and are not constitutional. Other plaintiffs included in a lawsuit opposing the law include the New York Republican State Committee, the Republican National Committee, and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Meanwhile, Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, says he supports the new law and is in favor of expanding voter access to increase turnout. “I believe in letting people vote and that is just the way I have grown up, that is the way I feel. Let people vote, give them access to vote, and we need voter turnout. Sometimes in these elections, these off-year elections, we see 20%, 25% of the electorate voting -- it is ridiculous. We need to expand the accessibility to vote,” Jones said.

