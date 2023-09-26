How to help
Suspect in Vt. double-shooting pleads not guilty to murder, attempted murder

Devon Dennis
Devon Dennis(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused in a double-shooting that left one man dead and another seriously injured pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of murder and attempted murder.

Devon Dennis, 43, of Hartford, Connecticut, is charged in a double-shooting in Brookfield back in May that killed Juan Sierra, 27, and injured Miguel Fuentes, 29, both of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Investigators say on May 12, Fuentes and Sierra both went to Dennis’ home in Brookfield to buy a truck from someone else living there. Witnesses told police that the resident met with Fuentes and Sierra outside to also buy drugs from them. It is unclear whether or not the truck was being traded for the drugs.

The affidavit states Dennis approached Fuentes and Sierra outside and witnesses say that’s when Dennis shot two times, killing Sierra and injuring Fuentes.

Dennis was eventually arrested by Homeland Security after traveling to Jamaica in July.

He is being held without bail.

