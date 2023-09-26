How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Uber Eats will accept SNAP benefits beginning next year

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who...
Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable.(Uber Technologies)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Uber Eats is taking steps to make sure more people have access to fresh groceries.

The company announced it will allow customers to use food stamps for food orders beginning next year.

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable.

The company announced it will also begin to accept flexible spending account cards and flex cards that are issued through managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a fight on Burlington's Church Street ended in an arrest over the weekend. - File...
Fight in downtown Burlington ends in arrest
John Neville
Vt. man with history of disturbances arrested again
Two kayakers were rescued after they found themselves in trouble while out on Lake Willoughby...
Capsized kayakers rescued from Lake Willoughby
The Associated Grocers of New England plans to purchase the Mac’s Market locations in...
New owner for Mac’s Markets
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
Driver pleads not guilty in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams

Latest News

FILE - UAW union members picket on the street in front of a Stellantis distribution center,...
Biden arrives in Michigan to join UAW strike picket line
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,...
Amazon sued by FTC and 17 states over allegations it inflates online prices and overcharges sellers
Ike Bendavid
WCAX’s Ike Bendavid named a 2023 Rising Star
Some exciting news for one of our WCAX News reporters-- Ike Bendavid has been picked by Vermont...
WCAX's Ike Bendavid named a 2023 Rising Star
A lawsuit claims a Jack in the Box employee shot at a customer over missing curly fries.
Jack in the Box employee shot at customer over curly fries, lawsuit says