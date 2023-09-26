WCAX’s Ike Bendavid named a 2023 Rising Star

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some exciting news for one of our WCAX News reporters-- Ike Bendavid has been picked by Vermont Business Magazine as a 2023 Rising Star!

The 40 under 40 list recognizes young professionals in the state committed to business growth, professional excellence and community involvement.

WCAX News former Rutland bureau reporter Olivia Lyons was also selected as a Rising Star.

Congratulations to both of them!

