How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

WCAX’s Ike Bendavid named a 2023 Rising Star

Ike Bendavid
Ike Bendavid(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some exciting news for one of our WCAX News reporters-- Ike Bendavid has been picked by Vermont Business Magazine as a 2023 Rising Star!

The 40 under 40 list recognizes young professionals in the state committed to business growth, professional excellence and community involvement.

WCAX News former Rutland bureau reporter Olivia Lyons was also selected as a Rising Star.

Congratulations to both of them!

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a fight on Burlington's Church Street ended in an arrest over the weekend. - File...
Fight in downtown Burlington ends in arrest
John Neville
Vt. man with history of disturbances arrested again
Two kayakers were rescued after they found themselves in trouble while out on Lake Willoughby...
Capsized kayakers rescued from Lake Willoughby
The Associated Grocers of New England plans to purchase the Mac’s Market locations in...
New owner for Mac’s Markets
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
Driver pleads not guilty in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams

Latest News

Some exciting news for one of our WCAX News reporters-- Ike Bendavid has been picked by Vermont...
WCAX's Ike Bendavid named a 2023 Rising Star
Vermont Senator Peter Welch is among lawmakers calling on New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez to...
Welch joins other lawmakers calling for Menendez to resign
New York’s attorney general has concluded that a deadly police-involved shooting in New York’s...
Saranac Lake officer justified in shooting knife-wielding suspect, attorney general says
New York's attorney general has concluded that a deadly police-involved shooting in New York's...
Saranac Lake officer justified in shooting knife-wielding suspect, attorney general says