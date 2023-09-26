Welch joins other lawmakers calling for Menendez to resign

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch is among lawmakers calling on New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez to resign following his indictment on bribery charges.

Rejecting rising calls for him to resign, the influential chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Monday said he believed he’d be cleared of charges that he took cash and gold in illegal exchange for helping Egypt and New Jersey business associates.

Some of Menendez’s Democratic colleagues, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have stopped short of urging him to give up his seat. But Welch Monday joined Sens. Sherrod Brown and John Fetterman in calling for Menendez to step down.

“Senator Menendez is entitled to the presumption of innocence. But the people of New Jersey and the United States Senate are entitled to an effective Senator,” Welch said. “The shocking and specific allegations against Senator Menendez have wholly compromised his capacity to be that effective Senator.”

