Woman hit by car on Shelburne Road

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A vehicle versus pedestrian accident has closed both northbound lanes on Shelburne Road.

South Burlington Police say a woman was crossing the street, near Fayette Drive by McDonalds when a car hit her sending her to the hospital.

Right now, her condition is unknown and it is unknown who was behind the wheel of the car.

We are working to get more details and will keep you updated.

