Woman hit by car on Shelburne Road

Emergency crews on the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash on Shelburne road.
Emergency crews on the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash on Shelburne road.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A vehicle versus pedestrian accident has closed both northbound lanes on Shelburne Road.

South Burlington Police say a woman was crossing the street, near Fayette Drive by McDonalds when a car hit her sending her to the hospital.

Right now, her condition is unknown and it is unknown who was behind the wheel of the car.

We are working to get more details and will keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

